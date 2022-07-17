Five shops gutted in Ctg fire

Bangladesh

17 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 06:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At least five shops were gutted after a fire broke out Saturday night while illegally burning old tyres at Postarpar in the city. 

"Some scrap stores at Postarpar area in the city collect metals by burning tyres. The fire broke out last night burning five shops including the scrap store, tyre tube shops and other shops," Assistant Director of the Agrabad Fire Service Station Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard.   

He informed that the scrap store concerned and some other shops purchase tyres at a nominal price to collect metals by burning those, which is illegal. Besides, they also supply tyres to the brick kilns.

The extent of damage could not be ascertained immediately and will be confirmed after investigation, he added. 

The matter of illegal tyre burning will be notified to the local administration to stop such activities, Faruq Hossain said. People become affected with respiratory problems, cold and vomiting tendency from the fume of the burning tyres.

The scrap stores collect not only different types of metals from the old tyres but one kind of crude oil is collected as well. This crude oil is used in road construction works.

Chittagong / fire

