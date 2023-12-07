Five prominent women named as Begum Rokeya 2023 awardees

Women and Children Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced the names of five notable women as Begum Rokeya Padak awardees for 2023 in recognition of their contribution to various fields in the country.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira announced the names at a press conference at the Department of Information at Bangladesh Secretariat this morning.

The five awardees are - first woman vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Professor Khaleda Ekram (posthumous) of Dhaka for women education, Dr. Halida Hanum Akhter of Rangpur for establishing women's rights, Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina of Netrakona district for her contributions in socio-economic development of women (posthumous), Nishat Mazumder of Lakshmipur district for her contribution to awakening of women and Ronita Bala of Thakurgaon for rural development.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the award at a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka at 10am on December 9, the state minister said.

Among others, Women and Children Affairs Ministry Secretary Nazma Mobarek, Department of Women Affairs Director General (DG) Farida Parvin and Principal Information Officer Md. Shahinoor Miah, were present at the press conference.