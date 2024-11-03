Five more held over torching police, army vehicles in Mirpur

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Bangladesh Army detained five more individuals over alleged involvement in violence, including torching police and army vehicles in the capital's Mirpur area.

They were detained on 2 November night in Kachukhet and Mirpur-14 under Kafrul and Bhashantek police stations, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate of the Bangladesh Armed Forces today.

The individuals taken into custody include Alamgir, Reshma Khatun, Mahfuz Mia, Aminul Islam, and Kazi Russell. They have been handed over to the respective police stations, the ISPR said in its release.

Earlier, the army personnel detained three "miscreants" over the torching of two vehicles of the army and the police, vandalism and anarchy.

The arrestees - Rifat, Hridoy and Yasin - were apprehended on 1 November night from the Bhashantek area in army operations, reads an ISPR statement.

Garment workers took to the streets in Mirpur-14 and Kachukhet areas last Thursday and clashed with police and military personnel, throwing stones and torching two army and police vehicles.

The law enforcing agencies also fired several gunshots to disperse them, leaving two garment workers injured.

 

