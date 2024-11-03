Five more detained in connection with burning police and army vehicles in Mirpur

Bangladesh Army personnel detained five more individuals over alleged involvement in escalating violence, including the vandalism of police and army vehicles in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

They were detained yesterday night (2 November) in Kachukhet and Mirpur-14 under Kafrul and Bhashantek police stations, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate of the Bangladesh Armed Forces today (3 November).

The individuals taken into custody include Alamgir, Reshma Khatun, Mahfuz Mia, Aminul Islam, and Kazi Russell. They have been handed over to the respective police stations, the ISPR said in its release.

Garment workers took to the streets in Dhaka's Mirpur-14 and Kachukhet areas last Thursday and clashed with police and military personnel, throwing stones and setting fire to two army and police vehicles.

The law enforcing agencies also fired several gunshots to disperse them, leaving two garment workers injured.