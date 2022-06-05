Five killed, more than 100 injured in Ctg container depot fire

At least five workers were killed and more than 100 injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously.

On information, 13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and started working to douse the blaze, said Agrabad Fire Service's Assistant Director Faruk Hossain Shikder.

"More than 100 injured people have been brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on 15 ambulances and cars from the depot. Among them, 50 were admitted to burn unit," said SI Alauddin of CMCH Police Outpost.

Twenty more injured workers were taken to Parkview Hospital. Some injured were rushed to Combined Military Hospital in Chattogram.

Confirming the death of five workers, CMCH Burn Unit Director Dr. Shahriar Hasan said, "Most of the patients suffered minor burns. They are being identified and released after giving first aid. The condition of the five more workers is critical."

One of the deceased was identified as Mominul Haque, 22. He was a computer operator of the depot.

The Civil Surgeon of Chittagong has instructed all the government and private medical doctors of Chittagong to come to CMCH urgently.

"The fire originated from a Cambodia-bound container of Hydrogen peroxide and soon it spread to ten more containers immediately," said container depot owners' association President Nurul Kaium Khan.

BM Container Depot Director Mujibur Rahman said, "The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. However, I think the fire started from a container. We will stand by the victims. Arrangements are being made for the injured to get better treatment. We will bear the full cost of their treatment."

"Those who have suffered casualties in this accident will be given maximum compensation. Besides, the families of all the victims will be taken care of as well. Assistance will be provided as the administration decides. Please stay by the victims," he added.

An injured driver named Shahalam told TBS, "I went to the depot to unload goods. I fainted following a sudden explosion. I can't remember what happened afterward."

Around 600 people work in BM Container Depot. It has a storage capacity of 6,500 TEUs in its 30-acre area.

Earlier in 2020, three workers were killed and three more injured after an oil tank exploded at a container depot in Chattogram's Patenga area.

