Five killed in Keraniganj road accident

Bangladesh

BSS
03 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 06:19 pm

Five people were killed and a man was injured when a head-on collision occurred between a lorry and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Mawa highway near Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital, in the early hours of today.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Md Tamal, 18, Jonayed Hossain Jihad, 23, Nahid Hossain Fahim, 21 and Md Samad, 21 and Jony Miah, 26. The injured person was Ahad, 22.

Amrita Sutradhar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Narayanganj Highway Circle, confirmed the matter to BSS.

The accident took place when the lorry and the Mawa-bound CNG collided head-on in Teghria area near Army camp around 12.15am on Thursday, leaving four passengers of the CNG dead on the spot and injuring others.

The wounded were shifted to the Mitford Hospital where the duty doctor declared Jony Miah dead as the condition of the other injured was critical.

Police seized the killer lorry. However, the driver and helper of the vehicle managed to flee the scene.

Legal action was taken with South Keraniganj Police Station in this connection.

