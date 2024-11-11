Five including Menon, Shahjahan shown arrested in new murder cases

A court here today showed five people, including former Shipping minister Shahjahan Khan and Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon, arrested in four separate murder cases.

The other three arrested are former inspector general of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Awami League Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain and former lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Golap.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the orders this morning as police produced the five before the court and pleaded to show them arrested in the murder cases.

Of the five, Shahjahan Khan, Menon, Mamun and Golap were shown arrested in the case filed with Paltan Police Station over the murder of Juba Dal leader Shamim while Ahmed Hossain was arrested in a case filed with the Jatrabari police station over the killing of one Rafikul Islam.

However, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was shown arrested in two other murder cases filed with the Mirpur Model police station.

