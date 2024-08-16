5, including 2 DMCH staffers, caught by students over irregularities

Five individuals, including two ward masters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), were apprehended by students for alleged irregularities and corruption and were subsequently handed over to the hospital director.

The two ward masters are Riaz Uddin and Zillur Rahman. The identities of the three others, who work on a daily basis, have not yet been disclosed.

Students reported that they frequently visit the hospital to check on fellow students injured during the quota movement protests. During these visits, they observed several irregularities and instances of corruption among the hospital staff.

According to the students, Riaz Uddin admitted that they receive Tk 1000 for each patient transferred from the hospital to another facility.

One student mentioned, "We have submitted a written complaint to the authorities detailing the findings from the accused."

In response, Dhaka Medical College Hospital Director Brig Gel Md Asaduzzaman said, "Several students apprehended the five individuals, including two government employees, and handed them over to us on charges of various irregularities."

"An investigation committee will look into the matter, and appropriate actions will be taken against those found guilty according to the rules," he added.