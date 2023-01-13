Five of a family burned to death in Chattogram

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 04:46 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Five members of a family, including two children, who were asleep in their house, were burned to death in Rangunia early Friday, police said.

Another member of the family, Khokon Boshak, 42, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. 

The dead were identified as Khokon Boshak's father Kangal Boshak, 70, his mother Lolita Boshak, 60, his wife Lucky Boshak, 32, his daughter Saraswati Boshak, 4, and his wife Sowrabh Boshak, 12.

The fire broke out and engulfed the house of Abdul Malek at the Mohajonpara area of Parua union around 2am.

Abdul Hamid Mia, deputy assistant director of Chattogram fire service, told TBS that firefighters reached the spot after getting the information and they could tame the flames around 4am.

An accidental fire outbreak in the kitchen was suspected to be the reason for the accident, he added

Abu Bakar, sub-inspector of Rangunia Police Station, said: "The bodies of five members of the family were brought to the police station in the morning," reports UNB. 

