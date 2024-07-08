Five crushed under wheels of train in Narsingdi

Bangladesh

UNB
08 July, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 11:44 am

On information, the bodies were recovered from the spot, and the injured were sent to the hospital

Representational Image of a train on track
At least five people were crushed by a speeding train in Kamolpur village under Raipura upazila of Narsingdi early Monday.

The identities of the deceased couldn't be known immediately. Two injured were admitted to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and are receiving treatment.

Safayet Hossain Polash, officer-in-charge of Raipura police station, said locals spotted the bodies lying by the Dhaka-Chattogram Rail Track in the Kamolpur village under Palashtali union of the upazila in the early morning.

On information, the bodies were recovered from the spot, and the injured were sent to the hospital, he said.

The OC said that the people might have been crushed under the wheels of the Dhaka-bound 'Teetas Commuter Train' from Brahmanbaria's Akhaura Station.

The train was scheduled to cross Narsingdi by 7am.

Details about the incident will be shared later, he added.

