Five acquitted in Raintree Hotel rape case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 03:53 pm

Related News

Five acquitted in Raintree Hotel rape case

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 03:53 pm
Accused in the case. Photo: Collected
Accused in the case. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has acquitted five people in a case filed over the rape of two private university students at Banani's The Raintree Dhaka hotel in 2017.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar passed the order today. 

The five acquitted people are - Safat Ahmed, son of Apan Jewelers owner Dildar Hossain, Safat's friends - Nayem Ashraf and Shadman Sakif, his driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali.

They were produced in court from jail before the verdict.

While delivering the verdict, the tribunal observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and so the accused were acquitted.

"The person who filed the case was influenced by others. The court's time has been wasted. The case was filed 38 days after the incident, which raises suspicions. The witnesses did not testify to the rape taking place," the tribunal further said.

Previously, the date of the verdict was deferred from 12 October as the judge was on sick leave.

Earlier on 3 October, the same judge had cancelled the bails of Safat Ahmed along with the other accused and sent them to jail.

All the accused were on bail. Four of them gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.

Two female private university students were allegedly raped by the accused under the influence of alcohol at The Raintree Hotel in Banani on 28 March, 2017. Later, one of the victims filed the case with the Banani police on 6 May of the same year.

On 8 June, 2017, police submitted the charge sheet against all the five FIR-listed accused in the case. They were indicted on 13 July.

A total of 22 out of 47 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, have testified before the tribunal.

The recording of testimonies in the case was completed on 22 August this year.

Top News

The Raintree Dhaka / Rape case / acquitted

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

17h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

17h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

17h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills