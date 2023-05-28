Fishing, tourism banned in Sundarbans for 3 months

The Forest Department has enforced a three-month prohibition on fishing and tourism activities in the rivers and canals of the Sundarbans, effective from 1 June to 31 August.

During this period, the movement of all types of vessels, including boats and fishing trawlers, as well as the entry of fishermen and honey collectors, will be temporarily suspended in the Sundarbans.

The purpose of this measure is to prioritise the safe breeding and movement of fish and wild animals.

Hawlader Azad Kabir, the in-charge of the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre, stated, "Rather than solely focusing on revenue generation, the government has taken this initiative to enhance the forest's beauty and promote the safe breeding of fish and animals."

Photo: TBS

The official emphasised that the forest department will take strict measures to prevent all forms of wildlife hunting, including deer, as well as the use of poisons for fishing in the rivers and canals of the Sundarbans during the ban period.

According to the Forest Department, 251 species of fish release eggs during the monsoon season, making it crucial to prohibit fishing in the forest.

Additionally, the ban aims to facilitate the safe breeding of 315 species of birds, 35 species of reptiles, and 42 types of mammals.

Authorities believe that the breeding of fish and various animal species could be hindered by the noise generated by operating water vehicles in the water bodies.

During the ban, no tourists will be permitted to visit the country's only wildlife breeding centre, the 'Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre,' and 10 other tourist spots.

This follows a similar ban imposed by the cabinet in 2021 on fishing and tourist entry into the forest. Continuing the trend, a ban has been issued this year as well.