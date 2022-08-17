Fishing in Kaptai lake to resume from Thursday midnight

Fishing in Kaptai Lake will resume from Thursday (18 August) at midnight after remaining banned for 107 days since 1 May.

Fishing in the lake remains halted for three months- 1 May to 31 July - every year for the purpose of breeding carps.

However, this year, the ban period was extended twice, up to 17 days and 30 days respectively due to the lack of sufficient water in the lake.

The largest fish landing pier in the district, BFDC ghat, is returning to its usual form from midnight.

Traders are hoping that the fish collection will be satisfactory this year. Preparations are underway in the fishing villages.

Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) Rangamati Marketing Centre Manager Lt. Commander Touhidul Islam said that 17, 870 tonnes of fish were caught from Kaptai Lake last year from which Tk11.68 crore was collected.

This year, 64 tonnes of fish hatchlings were released into the lake. BFDC said the target of last year has been exceeded by harvesting the expected amount of fish.

Kaptai Lake, the largest lake in South East Asia, remains restricted to the people for three months every year, with the aim of making the natural environment of the lake conducive to the growth of fish resources, including the breeding of carp fish, the healthy growth of the hatchlings, and ensuring the natural reproduction of fish.

This year, around 25,000 families were allotted 20kg of food grains in three months during fishing closure in Kaptai lake.