Fishing ban in Kaptai Lake extended till 10 August

Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

The fishing ban in Kaptai Lake has been extended for another 10 days from 31 July to 10 August due to shortage of water in the lake. 

However, the fishing ban is likely to be extended again if the water level remains low in the lake by 10 August.

The decision was taken at an emergency virtual meeting on Wednesday, said Touhidul Islam, managing commander of BFDC Rangamati.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman. Apart from the deputy commissioner, representatives of Fisheries Research Institute, Fisheries Office, Naval Police, BFDC and fish traders were also present at the meeting.

BFDC and Fisheries scientists said, "Water level in the Kaptai Lake is not rising properly and fish resources will be endangered if fishing is started at this time."

It was said in the previous announcement that fishing would start after midnight on 31 July. According to the current decision, it will start after midnight on 10 August.

BFDC Rangamati Manager Commander Touhidul Islam said the deadline has been extended till 10 August, but further decision depends on the rising of the lake's water level.

He also said, "Fishing will start after midnight on 10 August, if the water level rises to 103 feet. If it doesn't happen, we will arrange a meeting again on 8 or 9 August and will take the next decision". 

fishing ban / Kaptai Lake

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

