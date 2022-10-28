Fishermen return to Bay after 22-day fishing ban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:18 pm

Fishermen return to Bay after 22-day fishing ban

Many of the fishermen, suffering financial hardship during the ban, started preparing nets and boats a week earlier so that they can resume operation as soon as the restriction is lifted

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:18 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Fishermen started returning to the Bay of Bengal from 12 am Saturday as a 22-day ban on fishing Hilsa – imposed to ensure safe spawning of the fish during its peak breeding period – ended.

Many of the fishermen said they suffered financial hardship during the fishing ban and had to borrow money to survive. So, they started preparing nets and boats a week earlier so that they can resume operation as soon as the ban is lifted.

Fisherman Liakat Ali said, "It feels great after getting aboard the boat. I am going to the sea to repay my debts by catching fish and selling them at the dock."

Liakat said he received rice as food aid from the government during the ban on fishing, but it was not sufficient to sustain him and his family.

Liton Jaldas, general secretary of North Chattla Coastal Jaldas Cooperative Welfare Association, told TBS, "There are 5,600 registered fishermen in North Chattogram. Many of them did not receive rice as the government aid during the fishing ban. So, they have been taking loans at high interest rates."

Regarding the matter, Chattogram District Fisheries Officer Farhana Lovely told TBS, "There are 26,992 registered fishermen in Chattogram. We gave rice according to the list given by the local ward, union council chairmen."

Meanwhile, cyclone Sitrang caused heavy damages to fishing trawlers anchored at Muslimabad Ghat in Patenga, Dhumpara and Anandabazar in Halishahar, Akmal Ali Ghat in EPZ, and Rashmoni Ghat in Kattali areas in Chattogram. Currently, only trawlers that were not harmed in the storm are returning to the sea, said the fishermen.

According to nonprofit research and innovation institution WorldFish, the country supply 85% of the world's Hilsa. According to the Department of Fisheries, 5.65 lakh tonnes of Hilsa have been extracted from the country's rivers and seas in FY21, which was 5.5 lakh tonnes in FY20.

In terms of Hilsa production, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts are at the fourth and fifth position respectively.

Bangladeshi fisherman / fishing ban

