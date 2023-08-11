Fisherman's body recovered from abandoned building in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 03:44 pm

Along with the local police, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team is working to unravel the mystery of the murder, said a police officer.

Police recovered the body of a person named Bashir Ahmad, 42, from an abandoned building in Kalatali, Cox's Bazar.

His body was recovered from the abandoned building of the closed down Simuji Hatchery in Madhya Kalatali area on Thursday (10 August) midnight, confirmed Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Inspector (Investigation) Nazmul Huda.

The deceased Bashir Ahmad is the son of Abu Taher, a resident of Barura police station area in Cumilla. But he had been living with his family in Madhya Kalatali area of Cox's Bazar city for a long time and worked as a fisherman.

Inspector Nazmul said that after receiving the information, the police reached the spot, made a report and recovered the body and took it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue. The deceased Bashir has an injury mark on his forehead. However, it can be said after the post-mortem whether he was shot dead or not.

Along with the police, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team is working to unravel the mystery of the murder, said the police officer.

Nazmul Huda said quoting locals that as the building was abandoned it became a place of gathering for drug addicts. The death is believed to be drug-related.

However, Rasheda Begum, the wife of the deceased, claims that Bashir is a fisherman and is not involved in drugs or any illegal business. On the day of his death, he left the house around 9:30pm. Later at midnight, the locals info the wife that her husband had been killed.

