Fisherman killed in tiger attack in Sundarbans

A fisherman has been attacked and killed by a tiger on Monday in Satkhira range of Sundarbans.

Shyamnagar UP member Anwarul Islam said three days ago, Mujibur Rahman, 50, went to the Sundarbans in a boat with his fellow fishermen from Kaikhali station in Satkhira. During his venture, he was killed in the attack.

Harun-ur-rashid, officer of Kaikhali station at Satkhira range, said, "We will be able to give more details when the fishermen return to the locality with the body."

Sundarbans Shatkhira Range Officer MA Hasan said, "The forest department will conduct a rescue operation tomorrow to recover the dead body of Mujibur."

Hasan also said there was another attack by a Mouyal tiger which killed a man in the same area last year.

He went on to say, "The body could not be recovered. His companions had to return empty-handed."