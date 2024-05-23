Fisherman injured by Arakan Army gunfire in Naf river

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 03:54 pm

According to family members, the Arakan Army targeted Hossain Ali, shooting him in the lower right leg, below the knee.

Representational image of fishermen in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS
Representational image of fishermen in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

A fisherman named Md Hossain Ali (50) was injured by gunfire from members of the Myanmar separatist group 'Arakan Army' while fishing in the Naf river. 

Md Shahadat Hossain Siraji, officer-in-charge of Hwaikyang Police Outpost, said the incident took place around 7:00 pm yesterday (22 May) at the mouth of the Naf river in Kharenga Ghona, Teknaf.

According to family members, the Arakan Army targeted Hossain Ali, shooting him in the lower right leg, below the knee.

Local residents quickly took the injured fisherman to the MSF Hospital located in the Palongkhali Rohingya camp. He was later transferred to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital. 

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital later that night.

 

