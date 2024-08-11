Fisheries adviser vows to make Hilsha available locally before export

Farida said this at a view exchange meeting with journalists at her office at the Secretariat.

Farida Akhtar. Sketch: TBS
The new government's priority will be to make Hilsha available to the people before exporting them to the neighbouring country, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar said today (11 August).

Farida said this at a view exchange meeting with journalists at her office at the Secretariat.

Farida said, "We won't deprive the people by prioritising Hilsha export. The prices go up due to syndicates and extortion, to which we will put an end."

"We need to stop food adulteration to protect our future generations. Besides, we have to increase supply of goods in the market, which will bring down prices," added Farida.

