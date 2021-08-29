Fish production increases by one lakh tonnes annually: experts

Fisheries experts at a press conference here have said fish production has risen by around one lakh tonnes annually in the country ensuring self-sufficiency in fish resources.

The Fisheries Department with assistance of the district administration organised the event at the Deputy Commissioner's conference room in the city on Saturday afternoon to launch the National Fisheries Week- 2021 in the district.

Presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Golam Rabbani, the press meet was attended by Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Minara Hafiza Ferdous and other officials.

District Fisheries Officer Barun Chandra Biswas read-out a written statement narrating the tremendous success achieved by Bangladesh following various pragmatic steps taken by the government in enhancing fish production consistently in the last 12 years.

"Fish production stood at 62,069 tonnes last year in Rangpur district against its annual demand of 63,096 tonnes," he said, adding that only 17,685 tonnes of fish was produced in the district in 2012.

He laid emphasis on bringing all water bodies including rivers, canals, beels, haors, ponds and floodplains under fish cultivation and asked local entrepreneurs for setting up fish feed mills with government assistance for boosting fish production.

"After achieving self-reliance on rice and turning Bangladesh into a food surplus country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put special emphasis on meeting nutritional demand of the population by increasing production of fish, meat, milk and eggs," Biswas said.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner called for inspiring people in meeting protein demand to strengthen immunity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, by enhancing production and consumption of fish also to build a healthier nation.

The National Fisheries Week -2021 programmes include, rallies, releasing fish fries, discussions, seminars, prize distribution and screening of documentary films, awareness building and motivational activities to further develop the fisheries sector.