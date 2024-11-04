Fish drying begins in Sundarbans

Bangladesh

BSS
04 November, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:59 pm

Photo: Asad Rassel
Photo: Asad Rassel

Over 10,000 fishermen started drying fish in the Sundarbans today (4 November) as they do every year in the dry season in this area.

The fishermen dry huge quantities of fish after catching those from the Bay of Bengal and adjacent rivers of Sundarbans.

Around 85 species of fish including Rupchada, Laitya, Chhuri, Khalisa, and different kinds of shrimp are dried and processed in the Sundarbans.

The areas in the Sundarbans for dying fish are Dublarchar, Chapra Khalias, Alorkol, Meher Ali, Majhir Killa, Shewlar Char, Kokilmoni, Kaborkhali, Narkel Baria, Bara Amberia, Manik Khali and Chhoto Amberia.

"Before sunrise, we go out to netting the fish, which are processed for drying in the sun," said Mohammad Ali, a fisherman of Dublar Char.

"Thousands of fishermen from different areas of the southern region, including Satkhira, Khulna, Pirojpur, Barguna, and Bagerhat make makeshift houses here for drying and processing fish," said another fisherman Ruhul Amin.

He said, "We will net and dry sea fishes till March 31 here. We found more fish during the new moon and full moon. These dried fishes will be sent to fish traders in different areas including Kuakata, Cox'sbazar, and Chattogram."

Talking to BSS, President of fishermen group of Dublarchar Kamal Ahmed said fishermen couldn't get opportunities during last few months for drying fishes here. They also became jobless as Govt imposed ban on Hilsa fishing. But they  (fishermen) got VGF rice during the period.

He informed that the department of forest has given permission to set up at least 985 houses, 57 depot and 93 shops this year.

Md Khalilur Rahman, the assistant conservator of the forest of Sharankhola Range under East Sundarbans, said, "There are 13 centres for fish collection, processing, and marketing in Dublar Char fish village, about 120 kilometres from Mongla by boat. Fishermen and fish depot owners go there for drying fish for preservation and sale," he added. 

Dry fish / Sundarban

