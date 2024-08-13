In first statement since ouster, Hasina calls on all to observe Mourning Day

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:12 pm

“I request you to observe the National Day of Mourning on 15 August with due dignity and solemnity," she said

Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected
Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected

In her first statement after fleeing the country on 5 August, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called on the countrymen to observe the National Day of Mourning on 15 August, the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

"I request you to observe the National Day of Mourning on 15 August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the forgiveness of souls by offering floral wreaths to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban," she said in a statement posted by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in his verified Facebook profile today (13 August).

In the face of massive protests spearheaded by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India on 5 August. 

Since then, a number of leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from the Awami League have been detained, with many still at large. 

Reports indicate that clashes related to the quota reform movement have resulted in the deaths of over 500 people so far.

