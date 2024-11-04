First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will begin on 31 January, 2025, Home Adviser Lt. Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam has said.

"The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held on 31 January, 1 February and 2 February, and the second phase will take place on 7-9 February," the adviser announced after a meeting with two factions of the Tabligh Jamaat at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi attended the meeting while representatives of Maulana Zubair Hasan were absent.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, the adviser said there has been a fruitful discussion with religious leaders.

"We don't want division between them," the adviser said.

During the meeting, the Tabligh leaders discussed many aspects of arranging next year's ijtema, including fixing dates, handover and preparation of the ground and law and order situation.

Several advisers of the interim government and senior Tabligh leaders were present during the meeting.

The Tabligh Jamaat has been hosting the Bishwa Ijtema at Tongi since 1967 and introduced the phase system in 2011 to better manage the growing number of participants.