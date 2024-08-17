First multilateral engagement: Prof Yunus joins third ‘Voice of the Global South’ Summit virtually

Bangladesh

UNB
17 August, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 11:38 am

Related News

First multilateral engagement: Prof Yunus joins third ‘Voice of the Global South’ Summit virtually

This is Prof Yunus's first multilateral engagement after taking oath as head of the interim government

UNB
17 August, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 11:38 am
Dr. Yunus. Photo: UNB
Dr. Yunus. Photo: UNB

Interim Government's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday virtually joined the third "Voice of the Global South" Summit, which is being hosted by India.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Prof Yunus to attend the Summit.

This is Prof Yunus's first multilateral engagement after taking oath as head of the interim government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The inaugural session is being held at Head of State / Government level and is hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the Inaugural Leaders' Session is the same as the overarching theme of the Summit, "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future".

This unique initiative began as an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.

India had hosted the 1st Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on 12-13 January 2023 and the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit on 17 November 2023, both in virtual format.

Both the previous editions of the Summit saw participation of over 100 countries from the Global South.

Top News / South Asia

Dr Yunus / Voice of the Global South Summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

17h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

18h | Videos
Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

2h | Videos
MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

4h | Videos