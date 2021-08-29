First female ‘militant’ of Ansar al Islam captured in capital

For the first time, the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a female member of Islamist militant outfit Ansar al Islam from the Badda area in the capital.

The arrestee is Jubaida Siddiqa Nabila, an HSC examinee hailing from Bhola.

She was tracked through Titumir Media, an extremist outlet active on Telegram. CTTC team arrested her on Thursday and interrogated about her activities.

According to CTTC chief ADC Md Asaduzzaman, Nabila used multiple fake IDs on Facebook and Chirpwire to spread extremism while sharing photos and videos related to Ansar al Islam's operation on four Telegram channels.

"She had first come into contact with Ansar al Islam in 2020 and later joined Titumir Media through Facebook," Asaduzzaman said.

Nabila's ultimate goal was to join Jihad (war against infidels) and help establish Shariah law in the country, he added. Prior to the arrest, her activities through fake IDs were monitored for 2-4 months.

During the raid at her residence, the CTTC team seized multiple SIM cards and memory cards containing extremist materials.

A case has been filed in this regard.