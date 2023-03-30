First exhibition on Bangladesh genocide hosted at UN

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:14 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Images and stories of the 1971 genocide were displayed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the first time -- through a three-day exhibition, titled "Remembering the victims of 1971 genocide in Bangladesh".

The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Liberation War Museum to commemorate the National Genocide Day on March 25, was opened by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen with the presence of ambassadors, UN officials, and eminent persons from the Bangladesh community including family members of freedom fighters and martyrs.

"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, this is a historic step in our efforts to garner international recognition of the horrendous genocide that was committed by the Pakistan army and their collaborators against our people in 1971. I thank the Liberation War Museum for their assistance in organizing this display," said Foreign Secretary Momen.

Ambassador Muhammad A Muhith thanked the ambassadors and the representatives of media and civil society for their presence. "We need more efforts to share the stories of our great Liberation War and the genocide among the international audience. This will not only help us secure the much-needed recognition of the 1971 genocide but also in raising awareness on the need to prevent genocide and other atrocities," said Ambassador Muhith.

The exhibition displays 27 photos of Bangladesh genocide with corresponding historical narrative, which have been provided by the Liberation War Museum from its collection. It will remain open to the public until March 21, 2023.

1971 genocide / Exhibition / UN

