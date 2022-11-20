First-ever Mayor Award on Nandonik Chattogram handed over

Bangladesh

Three organisations – CPDL, Ranks FC Properties-Memory 71 and Butterfly Park – have received the first-ever Mayor Award on Nandonik Chattogram in the institutional category.

Chattogram City Corporation, in collaboration with Tilottama Chattogram, gave the award in three categories for the first time in a bid to make Chattogram a green city.

Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury handed over the award to the recipients at Radisson Blu Hotel in the port city on Friday night.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Qazi Monirul Islami, Nasreen Fatema Juli and Monowara Akhtar Siddiqa, received the Nandonik Chhad Bagan (aesthetic roof garden) award. Apart from this, the aesthetic organisation award was given to Tarunner Protik (youth icon) and Boi Bondhu (book friend).

At the award ceremony, Mayor Rezaul Karim said human beings conquered nature, but people have created a crisis by destroying the natural equilibrium. There is no alternative to public awareness to overcome this crisis. 

The government has given importance to ensuring sustainable forest management and forest conservation through people's participation, he added.

"If we can make boys and girls aware of greenery in schools and colleges, then we will be able to make Chattogram a green city," the mayor said.

