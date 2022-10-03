First-ever International Women Entrepreneurs’ Summit in Dhaka in November 

The first-ever two-day International Women Entrepreneurs' Summit (IWES) 2022 will be held in Dhaka on 23-24 November, aiming to facilitate networking between local and global entrepreneurs.

The IWES is being organised at Radisson Blu Water Garden by the Bangladesh-India Business Council (BIBC), in collaboration with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Association of Fashion Designers of Bangladesh (AFDB), BIBC president Mantasha Ahmed told a press meet organised by BIDA.

Discussion sessions will be on 'Graduation of SMEs', 'Agro and Food Processing', 'Health Services', 'ICT', 'Care and Wellness', 'All About Startups', 'Women in Big Industries' and 'Media and Entertainment'.

BIBC President Mantasha Ahmed said the summit would be organised targeting 50 countries marking the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh.

"Local women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to establish a strong network with international entrepreneurs through the summit. They will also be connected with the global market, attracting foreign investments," she said.

Mantasha Ahmed said the BIBC is committed to the promotion and empowerment of Bangladeshi female-led businesses in collaboration with government, private, and other global networks.

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia stressed highlighting the achievements of women entrepreneurs on global platforms so they are enriched with knowledge and equipped to tackle challenges.

Bangladesh is one of the few South Asian countries where, in the last decade, women's employment rates increased significantly. Women's labour force participation in Bangladesh increased from 30% in 2008 to 38% in 2018 (World Bank Group).

According to Meta, more than 70% of female-led businesses were set up on Facebook since the pandemic, along with a 65% increase in Instagram businesses owned by women. The digital platform has become a threshold for women entrepreneurs all over the country who are dominating in specialised fields.