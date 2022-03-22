First ever Girls’ Summit kicks off in Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:02 pm

First ever Girls’ Summit kicks off in Rangpur

International development organisation Plan International Bangladesh organised a two-day girls summit in Rangpur at Begum Rokeya Auditorium of RDRS Bangladesh.

The objective is to create a platform for engaging girls from different parts of Rangpur to become skilled leaders, learn and act on issues affecting their lives, and take complete charge of their dreams, reads a press release.

Some 50 adolescent and young women under the age group of 15 to 24 years old took part in this summit on Tuesday (22 March).

Successful young woman entrepreneurs are also taking part in this summit to share their change stories to inspire the participants so that they may change their lives and reach to their desired goals as well. 

Director of local government, office of the Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur division, Fazlul Kabir was present at the inaugural ceremony of the summit as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, he said, "Self-dependency is the prime requirement of woman empowerment. We have to build our girls as self-dependent so that they may grow up becoming young leaders of the country, leaders of change. Girls and young women must learn, realise and act to inspire others. They need to receive training to enrich their knowledge."

Kawser Parvin, deputy director of Women Affairs in Rangpur and Abdul Faruq, deputy director of Youth Development Department of Rangpur were present as special guests while Head of Central and Northern region Programme of Plan International Bangladesh Ashik Billah presided over the summit. 

In the two-day summit, girls will learn about life skills, leadership, gender equality, girls' rights, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, skill development and work opportunities, communications strategy, etc. 

These sessions will enrich the knowledge of participating girls as well as enable them to learn life skills and future planning adapting to the modern world. 
Plan International has been working in Bangladesh since 1994 to establish child and youth, especially girls' rights. The organisation is determined to build youth and child leadership, especially for girls and young women. 

 

