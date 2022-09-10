First-ever food and chemical lab expo to be held tomorrow 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

First-ever food and chemical lab expo to be held tomorrow 

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 01:02 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Food and Chemical Lab Expo 2022, the very first event of its kind is to be held on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International National Convention Centre, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) and the United States Department of Agriculture-funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation (BTF) made an announcement in this regard on Saturday.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder is scheduled to inaugurate the expo, BTF announced during a Dhaka press briefing.

The event aims to highlight the strong capacity of the network of the country's food and chemical laboratories, build public trust in them and ensure safe food for all 

BFSA Chairman Md. Abdul Kayowm, stated that as part of its collaboration with the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, the day-long expo is targeting to create an effective network between public and private sector laboratories so they can be more actively engaged in food safety management for the local consumers as well as can contribute to export. 

He emphasized that BFSA is working relentlessly to ensure food safety in the country by playing the coordinating role between the government, private sector and testing institutes. The expo will be a platform to share knowledge and experiences about technologies, best practices, and international standards in food safety issues.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project Director Michael J Parr highlighted that the BTF is supporting the laboratories to develop their capacities to strengthen their roles and contribution in cross-border trade of agro-trade products. 

"The laboratories in the country, despite having immense potential, are being underutilized due to the lack of knowledge and access to information on the capacities and services they provide. 

"The expo will attempt to improve awareness of the services provided by different public and private laboratories. Building trust in private laboratories is another objective that the expo is trying to achieve," he added.

The day-long expo will be attended by 38 public and private laboratories and six machineries-supplying entities, the officials shared at the Meet the Press event. 

A parallel Scientific Session on Ensuring Food Safety, Promoting Trade: The Role of Accredited Laboratories will be organised during the expo where international experts and academia will speak on laboratories' contribution to food safety management, opportunities for commercial laboratories in food safety and trade, and international standards and best practices for food safety management. 

The open-for-all expo will start at 10am and will continue till 6apm.

Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) / Bangladesh Trade Facilitation (BTF) / The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

38m | Panorama
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

2h | Food
Akbar Ali Khan. Illustration: TBS

Remembering the life and times of Akbar Ali Khan: A public intellectual par excellence

4h | Panorama
Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

22h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

14h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

18h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

22h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’