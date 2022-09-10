First-ever food and chemical lab expo to be held tomorrow 

Food and Chemical Lab Expo 2022, the very first event of its kind is to be held on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International National Convention Centre, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) and the United States Department of Agriculture-funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation (BTF) made an announcement in this regard on Saturday.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder is scheduled to inaugurate the expo, BTF announced during a Dhaka press briefing.

The event aims to highlight the strong capacity of the network of the country's food and chemical laboratories, build public trust in them and ensure safe food for all

BFSA Chairman Md. Abdul Kayowm, stated that as part of its collaboration with the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, the day-long expo is targeting to create an effective network between public and private sector laboratories so they can be more actively engaged in food safety management for the local consumers as well as can contribute to export.

He emphasized that BFSA is working relentlessly to ensure food safety in the country by playing the coordinating role between the government, private sector and testing institutes. The expo will be a platform to share knowledge and experiences about technologies, best practices, and international standards in food safety issues.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project Director Michael J Parr highlighted that the BTF is supporting the laboratories to develop their capacities to strengthen their roles and contribution in cross-border trade of agro-trade products.

"The laboratories in the country, despite having immense potential, are being underutilized due to the lack of knowledge and access to information on the capacities and services they provide.

"The expo will attempt to improve awareness of the services provided by different public and private laboratories. Building trust in private laboratories is another objective that the expo is trying to achieve," he added.

The day-long expo will be attended by 38 public and private laboratories and six machineries-supplying entities, the officials shared at the Meet the Press event.

A parallel Scientific Session on Ensuring Food Safety, Promoting Trade: The Role of Accredited Laboratories will be organised during the expo where international experts and academia will speak on laboratories' contribution to food safety management, opportunities for commercial laboratories in food safety and trade, and international standards and best practices for food safety management.

The open-for-all expo will start at 10am and will continue till 6apm.