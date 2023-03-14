First ever Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:13 am

Related News

First ever Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:13 am
Ocean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers/Reuters
Ocean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers/Reuters

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land and air logistics solutions, on Monday (13 March) announced the launch of the first shipping service Bangladesh India Gulf Express (BIGEX). 

The service will debut as the fastest direct shipping service that connects Bangladesh to Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in the Gulf; as well as Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, reports middle east-based news portal ZAWYA.com citing a press release.

Xavier Eiglier, senior vice president CMA CGM (Middle East Gulf, Indian-Sub-Continent, Indian Ocean Islands, and Southern & East Africa), said, "Historically, sea trade between the Indian subcontinent and Gulf countries has been instrumental in the development of what would later become one of the world's most dynamic regions. The recently signed India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and ongoing free trade pact discussions between India and the GCC will strengthen economic ties between these regions."

"With the launch of the BIGEX service, the CMA CGM Group supports its customers to seize promising two-way trade market opportunities," he added.

BIGEX will commence sailing from the port of Chattogem on 5 April. 

Three 1,700-TEU vessels deployed on the service will ply between the westbound rotation of Chattogram - Colombo - Mangalore - Nhava Sheva – Mundra; and the eastbound leg to Jebel Ali - Khalifa Port.

The new service is set to diversify Chattogram's connectivity to transhipment hubs beyond the key Asian ports to the Gulf and India West Coast ports.

The expanded routes are expected to reduce transit time, such as that for US-bound Bangladesh cargoes that will be relayed via Colombo.

Characterised by fast transit times, exports from Chattogram will reach Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in just 14 and 15 days respectively. In addition to a more efficient and greener alternative to trucking, BIGEX will get Bangladesh shipments to Nhava Sheva and Mundra in 8 and 10 days respectively.

Top News

BIGEX / Shipping service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

58m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

The meat of the matter: A planned attack to take down Sultan's Dine?

2h | Panorama
Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

1d | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

16h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

16h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

15h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July