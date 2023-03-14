First ever Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land and air logistics solutions, on Monday (13 March) announced the launch of the first shipping service Bangladesh India Gulf Express (BIGEX).

The service will debut as the fastest direct shipping service that connects Bangladesh to Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in the Gulf; as well as Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, reports middle east-based news portal ZAWYA.com citing a press release.

Xavier Eiglier, senior vice president CMA CGM (Middle East Gulf, Indian-Sub-Continent, Indian Ocean Islands, and Southern & East Africa), said, "Historically, sea trade between the Indian subcontinent and Gulf countries has been instrumental in the development of what would later become one of the world's most dynamic regions. The recently signed India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and ongoing free trade pact discussions between India and the GCC will strengthen economic ties between these regions."

"With the launch of the BIGEX service, the CMA CGM Group supports its customers to seize promising two-way trade market opportunities," he added.

BIGEX will commence sailing from the port of Chattogem on 5 April.

Three 1,700-TEU vessels deployed on the service will ply between the westbound rotation of Chattogram - Colombo - Mangalore - Nhava Sheva – Mundra; and the eastbound leg to Jebel Ali - Khalifa Port.

The new service is set to diversify Chattogram's connectivity to transhipment hubs beyond the key Asian ports to the Gulf and India West Coast ports.

The expanded routes are expected to reduce transit time, such as that for US-bound Bangladesh cargoes that will be relayed via Colombo.

Characterised by fast transit times, exports from Chattogram will reach Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in just 14 and 15 days respectively. In addition to a more efficient and greener alternative to trucking, BIGEX will get Bangladesh shipments to Nhava Sheva and Mundra in 8 and 10 days respectively.