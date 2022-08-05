First coal shipment for Rampal power plant arrives from Indonesia

Bangladesh

UNB
05 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

First coal shipment for Rampal power plant arrives from Indonesia

UNB
05 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 02:58 pm
UNB
UNB

The first shipment of fuel for the coal-powered Rampal Power Plant in Khulna has arrived from Indonesia, paving the way for electricity production from October, officials said on Friday.

"Bangladesh flag-bearer 'MV Akij Heritage' docked at Chattogram port on July 31, carrying 54,650 metric tonnes (MT) of coal imported from Indonesia," said Anwarul Azim, deputy general manager of Rampal Power Plant.

From the port, 18,650 metric tonnes were ferried to the terminal of the power plant on Thursday afternoon on three lighter vessels, he said.

"From now on, coal will be supplied to the plant on a regular basis as it will be operated experimentally from August to September. After that, Rampal Power Plant will go into official power production from October," said DGM Anwarul.

Md Khanadakar Riazul Haque, manager of Toggy Shipping that owns 'MV Akij Heritage', said, "The ship sailed from Indonesia's Tanjung port on July 20 and after unloading 18,650 MT of coal at Chattogram port, it headed for Mongla port with the remaining 36,000 MT. It will reach the Harbouria-11 buoy of Mongla port by Friday evening."

According to Rampal Power Plant authorities, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), a Indian state-owned company, is responsible for the construction of the main infrastructure of the plant.

Work on the project began in 2010 with acquisition of land, and official construction started in 2012.

Being built at an estimated cost of Tk 16 thousand crore, the plant aims to produce a total of 1,320 MW of electricity in its two units (660 megawatts in each).

Top News / Energy

Rampal Power plant / coal / Indonesia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

6h | Thoughts
B latin not only teaches its students salsa but also helps to build a community of dancers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

B Latin: A weekend respite for corporate employees

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Drought, flood, diesel and fertiliser: Are we heading towards food shortage?

17h | Panorama
Saman Ali Sarkar. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

16h | Videos
Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

16h | Videos
Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

17h | Videos
How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor