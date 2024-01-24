First Bangladeshi WHO SEARO Director: Saima Wazed's appointment signals new era in global health

In the tumultuous backdrop of Bangladesh's history, few stories resonate with resilience and triumph like that of Saima Wazed.

Born to nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah and Sheikh Hasina, Saima's life was steeped in adversity from an early age. The dark shadows of the 1975 massacre, which claimed several of her family members including her grandfather, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the founding father of Bangladesh, marked her childhood. Amidst this national crisis, Saima and her family endured the pain of being barred from attending their loved ones' burials and the hardship of living in exile.

Yet, Saima's spirit remained unbroken. Her grandfather's legacy of public service ignited in her a passion for mental health, a field she pursued with vigour. Her academic journey took her to Barry University in Florida, USA, where she earned a bachelor's degree and a master's in clinical psychology, and she is currently a doctoral candidate in organisational leadership.

Saima's professional achievements are a testament to her dedication. Since 2019, she has been an Advisor to the WHO Director-General on Mental Health and Autism and has been part of WHO's Expert Advisory Panel on Mental Health since 2014. Her commitment to autism awareness led to her designation as Goodwill Ambassador for Autism in WHO South-East Asia in 2017, a role in which she co-authored the WHO South-East Asia Regional Strategy on Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Her contributions extend beyond the WHO. Saima is an Associate Fellow at the Global Health Program at Chatham House, UK; Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDDs) in Dhaka, Bangladesh; and Chairperson of the Shuchona Foundation.

Recognition for her work has been widespread. In 2014, she received the 'Excellence in Public Health' award from WHO South-East Asia, and in 2016, the Ibrahim Memorial Gold Medal in Bangladesh for her work on autism and neurodevelopment disorders. Her international accolades include the 2017 International Champion Award from Shema Kolainu, USA, and the 2019 Innovative Women Leaders in Global Mental Health award from Columbia University, USA.

On Tuesday, a new chapter began for Saima Wazed as she was confirmed as the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia by the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland. This appointment marks her as the first Bangladeshi and the second woman to hold this prestigious position. Starting 1 February , she will begin a five-year term, overseeing health systems in 11 countries, home to nearly two billion people.

In her acceptance speech, Saima expressed gratitude to the Member States, emphasising the significant work ahead. "There is a lot of work to be done, and I am extremely pleased to be starting this journey at this moment with all of you. I am excited for all that we can, and will, do together in the coming years," she said.

Saima's appointment has been met with widespread acclaim. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted from his X (formerly Twitter) handle: "You have the confidence and trust of the member states of the South East Asia and of the Executive Board."

"Of course, you are not alone. You are supported by a very dedicated and talented team at the Regional Office. You have my full support and trust, and that of my colleagues in headquarters. I look forward to working with you," the WHO DG wrote.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, wrote on X: "Warm congratulations on your appointment as Regional Director for @WHO South-East Asia. Looking forward to working together to achieve our shared goal of ensuring better health & well-being for all."

As she steps into her new role, Saima has outlined her priorities, with a particular emphasis on mental health. "The first of these is a strong focus on mental health...a long-neglected area. It is time to turn the tide against the silent illnesses of mental health which impact every aspect of the lives affected. I will work towards ensuring relative parity between physical and mental health in our healthcare systems," she stated.

Saima Wazed's journey from a childhood marked by national tragedy to becoming a global health leader is a narrative of resilience, dedication, and hope. Her new role as the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of inspiration, particularly for those advocating for mental health and autism awareness on the world stage.