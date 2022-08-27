First Bangladeshi ship with cotton jhut leaves for India

The first ever cargo vessel carrying Fabric scraps, locally known as jhut, from Bangladesh left for India on Saturday (27 August).

The ship, Ya Razzak, left Muktarpur terminal at the Summit Alliance Port in Munshiganj's Dhaleswari River around 12:45pm.

The vessel carrying the first consignment of 111 tons of cotton jhut will go to Dhubri port in the Indian state of Assam. It will take about six to seven days to reach the destination at a distance of 650km.

This is the first time that Bangladesh commenced its jhut export to India.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said empty vessels in the past used to go to India and return with imported goods.

"This is the first time that goods are being exported to India by sea," he said, adding, "If this continues to run successfully, we would export around 1 lakh metric tons of jhut goods abroad, against which the opportunity to earn huge amounts of foreign currency will be created."

A company named Moktar Hossain Traders is exporting the cotton rags (jhut).