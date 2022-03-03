First Bangladesh–UK defence dialogue concludes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 06:17 pm

First Bangladesh–UK defence dialogue concludes

Photo: Courtesy
A two-day long defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom concluded yesterday (Thursday) at the Armed Forces Division (AFD) at Dhaka Cantonment.

The dialogue, first of its kind between the two countries, is expected to create opportunities for broader discussions on bilateral defence and military issues, according to an ISPR press statement.

A 24-member Bangladesh delegation led by Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, director-general of Operations and Plan, AFD, and a five-member delegation led by Trish Wilson, head of International Security, UK participated in the dialogue.

Bangladesh Defence Attaché in the UK Brig Gen Mohammad Mahbubur Rashid and UK High commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterson Dickson also attended the event.

Defence and security cooperation between Bangladesh and the UK has been warm and intense, said the press statement, adding that the UK's continual support to provide assistance in defence development and training the Bangladesh Armed Forces is well marked.

It said a good number of Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel are trained in the UK every year at different institutions. The two armed forces have also been working closely in UN peacekeeping missions and in the global war on terror. The exchange of high-profile military visits has also been a hallmark of defence cooperation between the two countries.

