Firing into Bangladesh: We’ve warned Myanmar, says Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
10 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:41 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the government has asked Myanmar to refrain from firing shots towards Bangladesh border.

"A few mortar shells landed on Bangladeshi soil from Myanmar recently. We've lodged strong protest from every level of the government against the incident. We've also sent a message to our Ambassador to Myanmar through the Foreign Ministry. I hope Myanmar will show restraint soon," said the minister.

Kamal said these at a seminar organised by Bangladesh Mahila Oikya Parishad at the Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum as the chief guest.

Replying to a question, Kamal said that he does not want to say anything about Babul Akhter's allegations until Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) completes its probe.

"PBI's probe will tell whether the allegations made by Babul are true or not. We have trust on PBI. They always conduct thorough investigations. All the confusions will be cleared once PBI investigation is completed," said Kamal.

Former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhtar  recently lodged a complaint with a court  against six police officers along with PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder bringing allegation of custodial torture.

