Firing at Bangladesh-Myanmar border to stop soon: Home minister

The firing at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border will stop soon, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP.

"Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) presence has been strengthened on Myanmar border, the foreign ministry has protested against firing there. I hope the firing at the border will stop soon," the minister said while speaking to reporters at Rajshahi on Tuesday (13 September).

The home minister also spoke about the recent attack on journalists in Rajshahi.

"Whoever was involved in the attack on ATN News journalists in Rajshahi will face the law according to the investigation reports," he said.

On 3 September 2022 two mortar shells fell inside Bangladesh between border post 40 and 41. Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the mortar shells and indiscriminate aerial firing in the bordering areas, and air space violations from Myanmar.

Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet the Director General of the Myanmar Wing.

Bangladesh wants to avert any tensions along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border through "dialogue and discussions" using the existing mechanism between the two border forces amid Myanmar's internal conflicts, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

He said Bangladesh will discuss it through the existing mechanisms between BGB and its Myanmar counterpart to resolve any issue quickly if there is any provocation.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon also raised the issue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar with much importance.