Firing at Bangladesh-Myanmar border to stop soon: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Firing at Bangladesh-Myanmar border to stop soon: Home minister

"Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) presence has been strengthened on Myanmar border as the foreign ministry protested against firing at the border. I hope the firing at the border will stop soon," the minister said

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 12:16 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The firing at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border will stop soon, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP.

"Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) presence has been strengthened on Myanmar border, the foreign ministry has protested against firing there. I hope the firing at the border will stop soon," the minister said while speaking to reporters at Rajshahi on Tuesday (13 September).

The home minister also spoke about the recent attack on journalists in Rajshahi. 

"Whoever was involved in the attack on ATN News journalists in Rajshahi will face the law according to the investigation reports," he said. 

On 3 September 2022 two mortar shells fell inside Bangladesh between border post 40 and 41. Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the mortar shells and indiscriminate aerial firing in the bordering areas, and air space violations from Myanmar.

Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet the Director General of the Myanmar Wing.

Bangladesh wants to avert any tensions along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border through "dialogue and discussions" using the existing mechanism between the two border forces amid Myanmar's internal conflicts, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

He said Bangladesh will discuss it through the existing mechanisms between BGB and its Myanmar counterpart to resolve any issue quickly if there is any provocation.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon also raised the issue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar with much importance.

Top News

Bangladesh / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

2h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

2h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

1h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

2h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

2h | Videos
Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’