Fireworks, sky lanterns banned in Dhaka until further notice: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all kinds of fireworks and sky lanterns in the capital on the occasion of Christmas (25 December) and New Year's Eve (31 December).

The ban was made to beef up the security in the capital, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said in a press release on Monday night.

The ban is in force from midnight until further notice, he added.

He also urged the public not to bring torches in processions during this period.

Earlier, the government banned political programmes that could hinder electoral responsibilities from December 18 until the end of the national election.