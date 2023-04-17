Fire at Uttara BGB market under control

A fire broke out at the BGB market in Uttara Housebuilding area of Dhaka and was brought under control about an hour later.

The fire broke out around 10:25am on Monday, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Duty Officer Rozina Akhter.

She added that after getting information about the incident five units from Uttara and Tongi fire stations went to the location and brought the fire under control around 11:10am.

In the last few weeks, fire has ravaged prominent markets in the capital with Dhaka New Market catching fire on Saturday (15 April) and Bangabazar market on 4 April.