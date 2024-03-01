Fire at under-construction cold storage in Ctg under control

The fire erupted at under-construction Taja Multipurpose Cold Storage of 'S Alam Group' on Bakolia Express Road in Bakolia around 10:30am.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A fire that broke out in an under-construction cold storage in the Bakolia area of the port city of Chattogram on Friday morning was brought under control.

Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire erupted at under-construction Taja Multipurpose Cold Storage of 'S Alam Group' on Bakolia Express Road in Bakolia around 10:30 am.

On information, four firefighting units from several stations rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control around 1:35 pm, he said.

The origin of the fire could not be known immediately, he said, adding that details will be shared upon receiving the investigation report.

fire / Bangladesh / Chattogram

