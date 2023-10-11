Fire at Syed Grand Centre in Uttara doused after 6 hours

Bangladesh

The fire was completely doused around 6:45am

Fire at Syed Grand Centre shopping mall in the capital’s Uttara area on 11 October 2023. Photo: TBS
Fire at Syed Grand Centre shopping mall in the capital’s Uttara area on 11 October 2023. Photo: TBS

The fire service was able to douse a fire nearly six hours after it broke out at Syed Grand Centre shopping mall in the capital's Uttara Sector 7 area in the early hours of Wednesday (11 October).

The fire broke out on the seventh, eighth and ninth floor of the building around 1:18am.

The first unit of the fire service reached the spot at 1:26am, said Lt Commander Tajul Islam, director of operations of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

A total of 24 units from eight fire stations went to the location, of which 22 units brought the fire under control around 4:40am.

The fire was completely doused around 6:45am.

Two firefighters have been injured in the incident, but there was no report of any other injuries, he added.

He also said the extent of damages and cause of the fire can be known after proper investigation.

Md Tajul also said the authorities of this building were notified multiple times regarding the lsck of fire safety measures. However, they did not pay heed to it.

He also said, the building had a diagnostic center, buying house, various offices, computer and accessories shops. However, there was very little fire safety measures. Those present also did not come to any use. 

Deputy Police Commissioner Morshed Alam told reporters the Syed Grand Centre is a 16 storey commercial building with offices and shops on every floor. The fire started on the seventh floor and later spread to the eighth and ninth floor.

Firefighters suspect the fire originated from a restaurant on the seventh floor.

