Fire still ablaze four hours after Sitakunda warehouse went up in flames

The fire at Unitex Group's cotton warehouse in Choto Kumira area of Sitakunda, Chittagong -which is yet to be brought under control even after more than 4 hours - is feared to spread to nearby facilities.

Currently, eight firefighting units are working to douse the blaze, confirmed Mohammad Obaidul, duty officer of Ctg Fire Service and Civil Defence control room operator.

"No casualties have been reported by far. However, the fire has been spreading to adjacent infrastructures," he told The Business Standard.

Earlier, upon receiving the information, two units of firefighters from Sitakunda and Kumira fire stations reached the spot.

Photo: TBS

The warehouse is located next to Nemsan Container Depot in the Choto Kumira area of Sitakunda.

On 4 March, seven people were killed and some 30 were injured in a massive explosion at the Seema Oxygen Plant in the Kadamarsul area of Sitakunda.

Photo: TBS

Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Sitakunda Fire Service, told TBS, "Initially we were faced with a temporary water shortage which made it difficult for us to bring the fire under control. Later, we sourced water from Nemsan Container depot and two nearby ponds.

"We are trying to surround the fire by sprinkling water from all sides so that the fire can not spread. However, it is not unknown how long the fire will take to come under control," he said noting that the water sources will last two hours max.

When asked, Director (State) of Unitex Group Farhan Ahmed told TBS that he could not tell anything at the moment and requested the media to assist them at this time. He also said that they (Unitex) will brief the media shortly.