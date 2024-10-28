Fire stations to be built at 32 upazilas soon: Home adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury speaks to journalists after visiting the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters in the city's Fulbaria on Monday (28 October). Photo: BSS

The government will take initiative soon to build fire service stations in 32 upazilas across the country, Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (28 October).

"Currently, there is no fire service station in 32 upazilas in the country. Fire service stations will be built in the upazilas as soon as possible," he told journalists after visiting the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters in the city's Fulbaria.

A place has already been allotted at Gazaria in Munshiganj district for building a training academy, but it is yet to be ready for conducting training, he said, adding that they would soon make it suitable for imparting training activities.

The home adviser said they would take required measures to solve the manpower crisis in the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.

Praising the sincerity of the fire service personnel in performing duties, he said increasing the risk allowance of the firefighters should be considered as firefighters are getting less allowances compared to other agencies.

Jahangir asked the authorities concerned to give priority to skilled, competent, and young people in the recruitment, as working in the firefighting service requires more physical strength than other services.

"It is very imperative to uphold discipline in the jobs. So, exemplary punishment should be given alongside issuing warning notices to ensure discipline in the firefighting service," he said.

The adviser asked the Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel to continue their work with goodwill, which was achieved through their hard work.

Jahangir said, "We have modern equipment, including a drone." But we may lag behind a little bit in comparison with the developed countries.

"Necessary measures are being taken to this end," he said while replying to a query during a view-exchange meeting, which was held earlier with officials and employees of the firefighting service.



Director General of FSCD Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed and Additional Secretary of Security Services Division Md Firoz Sarker, among others, were present.



The home adviser earlier visited the exhibition of the fire service equipment on the FSCD Headquarters premises.