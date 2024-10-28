Fire stations to be built at 32 upazilas: Home adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury speaks to journalists after visiting the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters in the city's Fulbaria on Monday (28 October). Photo: BSS

The government will soon take the initiative to build fire service stations in 32 upazilas across the country, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (28 October).

"Currently, there is no fire service station in 32 upazilas in the country. Fire service stations will be established in these upazilas as soon as possible," he said while visiting the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters in Dhaka.

He also said that the Fire Service has no significant failures, although it does have some limitations.

A place has already been allotted at Gazaria in Munshiganj district for building a training academy, but it is yet to be ready for conducting training, he said, adding that they would soon make it suitable for imparting training activities.

The home adviser said that they would take required measures to solve the manpower crisis in the FSCD Directorate.

Praising the sincerity of the fire service personnel in performing duties, he said increasing the risk allowance of the firefighters should be considered as firefighters are getting less allowances compared to other agencies.

Jahangir asked the authorities concerned to give priority to skilled, competent, and young people in the recruitment, as working in the firefighting service requires more physical strength than other services.

"It is very imperative to uphold discipline in the jobs. So, exemplary punishment should be given alongside issuing warning notices to ensure discipline in the firefighting service," he said.

The adviser asked the FSCD personnel to continue their work with goodwill, which was achieved through their hard work.

Jahangir said, "We have modern equipment, including a drone. But we may lag behind a little bit in comparison with the developed countries."

"Necessary measures are being taken to this end," he said while replying to a query during a view-exchange meeting.

Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Zahed Kamal delivered the welcome address, followed by a presentation on the Fire Service's activities by Director (Operations and Maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tazul Islam Chowdhury.

Directors, deputy directors, and other FSCD officials, including the principal of the Fire Service Training Complex, attended the event.

Upon his arrival at the FSCD headquarters, the home adviser was warmly received by the director general. After accepting a salute, the adviser inspected firefighting and rescue equipment, including vehicles and pumps.