Fire at state-owned Ctg urea factory halts fertiliser production

State-owned Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) suspended its production on Tuesday following a fire incident at the factory.

The fire broke out in the waste boiler of CUFL's primary reformer around 9am, CUFL Deputy Manager (Security) Md Mahmudur Rahman told The Business Standard.

He said the fire is believed to have originated from an overheating boiler in the factory.

The fire was doused after half an hour of relentless efforts made by two CUFL fire engines along with two other fire vehicles of Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (Kafco), and Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"Production has been kept on hold temporarily," Mahmudur Rahman said adding that the factory will start rolling after damage inspection and repair work.

Meanwhile, an investigation committee has been formed to find out the extent of damage and the cause of the fire.

Owned by Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, CUFL was built in 1987 in Chattogram's Anwara Upazila by the Japanese Toyo Engineering Corporation.

CUFL, located on the south bank of Karnaphuli River, currently produces an average of 1,400 tonnes of urea and 600 tons of ammonia per day.