Fire at Sitakunda warehouse

A fire broke out in a cotton warehouse in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday (11 March) at 10:25am.

"Two units of firefighters from Sitakunda and Kumira fire stations have reached the spot and are working to douse the flame," Mohammad Obaidul, duty officer of Ctg Fire Service and Civil Defence control room operator.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be ascertained immediately.

The warehouse is located next to Nemsan Container Depot in the Choto Kumira area of Sitakunda.

On 4 March, seven people were killed and some 30 were injured in a massive explosion at the Seema Oxygen Plant in the Kadamarsul area of Sitakunda.