Fire Service worker electrocuted in Khagrachari while clearing debris from Cyclone Remal

UNB
28 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 11:10 am

He inadvertently came into contact with a 33,000-volt wire while cutting an uprooted tree around 11pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A fire service worker lost his life while cutting uprooted trees on a road in the Alutila area of Khagrachari last night (28 May).

The deceased, identified as Rasel Hossain, 20, was the son of Abdul Razzak and a resident of Dhaka's Dhamrai.

According to Khagrachari Fire Service Station Officer Rajesh Barua, several trees fell in different areas of Alutila due to the impact of Cyclone Remal. Rasel inadvertently came into contact with a 33,000-volt wire while cutting an uprooted tree around 11pm.

He was immediately taken to Khagrachari Sadar Hospital, where duty doctor Dr. Rakib Uddin declared him dead.

Cyclone Remal disrupted the power supply in Khagrachari, and fallen trees blocked several roads.

Khagrachari / death by electrocution / Cyclone Remal

