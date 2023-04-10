Fire service for underground water storage in 5 Ctg markets

Fire Service and Civil Defence urged the Chattogram City Corporation to take necessary measures for the installation of underground water storage tanks at five markets in the port city that are risky for fire.

The five markets – Riazuddin Bazar, New Market, Tamakumondi Lane, Jahur Hawker Market, and Teribazar– are under fire risk as there is no source of water in these markets and surrounding areas, Fire Service and Civil Defence Chattogram Assistant Director Abdul Maleque said.

The fire service on Sunday sent an official letter to Chattogram city mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in this regard.

"If a sudden fire occurs, the fire service may face severe disruption in firefighting due to water shortage, and the amount of damage may increase to a large extent," the fire official added.

According to the letter, the fire service visited the aforesaid markets on 4 April in order to examine the existing fire hazard. At this time, fire officials saw a scene of buying and selling, and storing highly flammable cloth products in the shops of these markets.

"There is no alternative to constructing underground water reservoirs at various important points of the aforesaid markets for the sake of fire safety as there are no ponds, reservoirs, or underground reservoirs in New Market, Riazuddin Bazar, Tamakumondi Lane, Jahur Hawker Market, and Teribazar areas," reads the letter.