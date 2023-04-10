Fire service for underground water storage in 5 Ctg markets

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

Fire service for underground water storage in 5 Ctg markets

If a sudden fire occurs, damage may increase to a large extent due to water shortage, a fire official says

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 06:09 pm
Fire service for underground water storage in 5 Ctg markets

Fire Service and Civil Defence urged the Chattogram City Corporation to take necessary measures for the installation of underground water storage tanks at five markets in the port city that are risky for fire.

The five markets – Riazuddin Bazar, New Market, Tamakumondi Lane, Jahur Hawker Market, and Teribazar– are under fire risk as there is no source of water in these markets and surrounding areas, Fire Service and Civil Defence Chattogram Assistant Director Abdul Maleque said. 

The fire service on Sunday sent an official letter to Chattogram city mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in this regard.  

"If a sudden fire occurs, the fire service may face severe disruption in firefighting due to water shortage, and the amount of damage may increase to a large extent," the fire official added. 

According to the letter, the fire service visited the aforesaid markets on 4 April in order to examine the existing fire hazard. At this time, fire officials saw a scene of buying and selling, and storing highly flammable cloth products in the shops of these markets.

"There is no alternative to constructing underground water reservoirs at various important points of the aforesaid markets for the sake of fire safety as there are no ponds, reservoirs, or underground reservoirs in New Market, Riazuddin Bazar, Tamakumondi Lane, Jahur Hawker Market, and Teribazar areas," reads the letter.

Top News

Chattogram / Fire Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

6h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

3h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

3h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

4h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

6h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka