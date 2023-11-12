Fire Service records 9 arson attacks in the country in 10 hours

Arson incidents were reported in Dhaka’s Jatrabari, Gulistan, Gabtoli, near Notre Dame College, Rupnagar, Sutrapur and Mirpur areas. Photo: TBS

A total of nine arson attacks were reported across the country from 8 pm last night to 6 am today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Of these, 7 arson attacks were reported in Dhaka's Jatrabari, Gulistan, Gabtoli, near Notre Dame College, Rupnagar, Sutrapur and Mirpur areas, said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell, this morning.

All the arson attacks in Dhaka were on buses ahead of the countrywide 48-hour blockade of roads, rail lines and waterways.

Moreover, the miscreants also set a pickup van and a bus on fire in Gazipur and Barishal respectively in the same period.

In Barishal, miscreants set fire to a parked bus around 3am on Sunday.

The bus helper, Raju, was sleeping in the bus at the time. He somehow escaped with his life after sensing the arson.

Helper Raju said, due to lack of space at the Nathullabad bus terminal and fear of battery theft, this bus of Ma Enterprise was kept in the empty space adjacent to the Kashipur Ansar District Commandant's office and Bhuiyan Road. The bus driver Asim also lives near that location, he added.

A Ma Enterprise bus torched in Barishal on 12 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Airport Police Inspector (Investigation) Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident and said miscreants set fire to a bus belonging to Ma Enterprise. On receiving information, the fire service and the police went to the spot. After extinguishing the fire, the bus was brought to the police station.

Supporters of BNP and its associate bodies brought out a procession in favour of the blockade this morning in Barishal city and they also burnt tyres on the streets.

At a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday called upon the country's people and BNP supporters to observe the blockade and make it successful.