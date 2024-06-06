Fire service launches 3-digit hotline number 102

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 06:07 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service &amp; Civil Defence. Photo: UNB
Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence. Photo: UNB

A new three-digit hotline number, 102, has been experimentally launched at the Dhaka Central Control Room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.

Initially, this emergency service can be accessed from all operators except T&T from any part of Bangladesh. Soon, this service will also be available from T&T.

Notably, the currently active 11-digit phone number 02223355555 and the 5-digit hotline 16163 will remain operational. However, after 31 December 2024, the 16163 hotline will be discontinued, and only the 102 hotline number will be active.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence provide services based on the information they receive. One of the primary means for service recipients to provide information is through the telephone. 

Previously, the 5-digit hotline number 16163 was introduced as it is somewhat difficult to remember an 11-digit phone number during emergencies. 

To make it even easier to receive services, the Fire Service has taken the initiative to launch the three-digit 102 hotline number.

